Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $20.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.15 to $20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after buying an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.