Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARBE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbe Robotics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Arbe Robotics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARBE shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Arbe Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 7.6 %

ARBE stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 102.87% and a negative net margin of 4,567.91%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

