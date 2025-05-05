ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ArcBest by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Stock Up 7.3 %

ArcBest stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

