ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:MT opened at $30.64 on Monday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.