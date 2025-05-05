ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.46 on Monday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.86.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,978.66. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,041 over the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPRY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

