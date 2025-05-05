Arvinas’ (ARVN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARVN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of ARVN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Arvinas has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $37.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after buying an additional 551,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,332,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

