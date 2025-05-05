Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $81.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARVN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. Arvinas has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $563.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

