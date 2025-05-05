Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,953,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,344,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 110,359 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,173,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 798,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 468,757 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $839.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

