Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $564.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

