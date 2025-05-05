Barclays Cuts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $62.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 4.2 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $2,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $15,099,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

