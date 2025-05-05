Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

MRNA opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. Moderna has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 110.04%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after buying an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,819,000 after buying an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after purchasing an additional 979,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $163,833,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

