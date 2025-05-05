Barclays PLC Acquires 26,733 Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tourmaline Bio were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRML. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRML shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

