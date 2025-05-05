Barclays PLC Acquires 3,004 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Semrush by 2,127.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 5,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,310. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $368,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,268,282 shares in the company, valued at $81,332,075.58. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,014. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

About Semrush

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.