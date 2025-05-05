Barclays PLC Acquires New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $104.85 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $126.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

