Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mativ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 253,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mativ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 226,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mativ by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 364,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mativ by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $289.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

