Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 310,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 69,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,240 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in MeridianLink by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 340,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 179,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE MLNK opened at $16.68 on Monday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

