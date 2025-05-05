Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of AnaptysBio worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of ANAB opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

