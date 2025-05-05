Barclays PLC Buys 3,151 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. purchased 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $137,848.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $429,995.28. This trade represents a 47.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.00 on Monday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $356.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

About Civista Bancshares

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

