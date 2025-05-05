Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.89 and a beta of 1.26. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $65,846.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,574,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,553,462.72. The trade was a 0.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,641,760 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,557 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.