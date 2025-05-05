Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNCY stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

