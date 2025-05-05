Barclays PLC Grows Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Altimmune by 679.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Altimmune news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $444.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

