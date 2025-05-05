Barclays PLC Grows Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:BFS opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. Analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

