Barclays PLC Grows Stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in enCore Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,346,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 342,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,873,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 145,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in enCore Energy by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other enCore Energy news, Chairman William M. Sheriff acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,310,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,166.55. This trade represents a 1.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

enCore Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

EU opened at $1.61 on Monday. enCore Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $300.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EU

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.