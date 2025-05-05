Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,629. The trade was a 6.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $13.42 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.36 million, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.