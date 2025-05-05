Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,219,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,964,023.05. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 5,537 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $100,607.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,449.02. This represents a 73.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and sold 47,307 shares worth $849,327. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $698.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $245.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

