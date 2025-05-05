Barclays PLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 159.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 78,237 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Stock Up 5.8 %

HTLD stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

