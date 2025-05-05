Barclays PLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

AMBP stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price target (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

