Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the fourth quarter worth about $8,850,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the 4th quarter worth about $4,764,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,532,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QXO opened at $14.22 on Monday. QXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $290.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

