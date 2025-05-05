Barclays PLC Purchases 11,470 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. This represents a 13.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.23 million, a P/E ratio of -58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.