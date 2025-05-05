Barclays PLC Purchases 23,103 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $526.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

