Barclays PLC Purchases 4,217 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEX LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $3,890,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 1.6 %

FLNG opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

