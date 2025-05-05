Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Berry by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

