Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1,768.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 798,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $593.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLP

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.