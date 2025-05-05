Barclays PLC Sells 10,223 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Copa by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Copa Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

