Barclays PLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 2,540.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 624,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $770.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.00. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. Analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,879.15. This represents a 42.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 137,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 806,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,105.44. This trade represents a 20.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,495 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

