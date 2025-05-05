Barclays PLC Sells 626,102 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,492 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 272,787 shares during the period.

agilon health Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of AGL opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

