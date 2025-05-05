Barclays PLC Sells 8,781 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Brady by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,742,000 after buying an additional 1,074,885 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 6,379.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 535,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brady by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $71.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

