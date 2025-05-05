Barclays PLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000.

Shares of INGM stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03.

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Ingram Micro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

