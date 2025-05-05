Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEZL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 8.41. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $79.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

