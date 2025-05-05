Barclays Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $62.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

NYSE RBLX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $2,939,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 516,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,361,154.86. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after buying an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

