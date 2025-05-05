Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

