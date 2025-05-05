Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 788,504 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

GOLD opened at $18.42 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

