Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 184 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,827,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $114.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

