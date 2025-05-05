Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $187.00 at HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $241.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

