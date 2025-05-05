Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Omaha worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 938,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,943 shares in the company, valued at $118,492,649.01. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,251. Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of BOC stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $486.07 million, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Boston Omaha Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.