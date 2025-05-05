Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $139.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $152.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $131.12 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $133.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,818,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 568,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,217,000 after buying an additional 299,726 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after buying an additional 278,743 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,068,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

