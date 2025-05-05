Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $394.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Citigroup increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $315.48 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $200.08 and a 12 month high of $377.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -0.91.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

