Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,426 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 117,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 4.1 %

CRDF opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.