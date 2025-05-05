CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,942 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBAK Energy Technology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 327,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.66.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
