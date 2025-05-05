Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.86% of Central Pacific Financial worth $38,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $721.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

